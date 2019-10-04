Karnataka: Deputy CM Savadi draws flak for comments on farmers' demands

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday invited criticism over his comments here on demands of compensation by farmers. Responding to the farmers' demand for compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre, he stated, "The farmers are demanding Rs 1 lakh per acre as compensation. I have 100 acres of land affected in floods so I should also get Rs 1 crore."

Opposition parties Congress and JDS have condemned the Deputy Chief Minister's remarks. Over 22 districts have been battered by floods and incessant rainfall in the state, the most affected one was Belagavi, where maximum deaths were reported.

Heavy rains and floods have claimed around 82 lives in the state, a government statement had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)