Maha polls: NCP releases list of 40 star campaigners

The NCP on Saturday released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly election, with party chief Sharad Pawar being at the forefront. Besides Pawar, Maharashtra NCP unit president Jayant Patil, senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar and party MP Supriya Sule are named as the campaigners by the party.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, party general secretary Jitendra Awhad, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, party's state youth wing head Mehboob Shaikh and women wing president Rupali Chakankar are also named among the star campaigners. The NCP is contesting the Assembly election in alliance with the Congress and other like-minded parties.

The NCP had fought the 2014 Assembly polls independently and won 41 seats..

