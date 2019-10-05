Maha Youth Cong promises monthly Rs 5000 for unemployed, 80%

Monthly allowance of Rs 5000 for educated unemployed youths and statutory 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youths are some of the prominent promises made by Maharashtra Youth Congress in its "first-of- its-kind" manifesto for the October 21 assembly polls, which was released on Saturday. It also promises government scholarships for meritorious local students pursuing higher education in foreign universities, waiver of educational loan and providing free of cost higher education to differently-abled youths.

The document states that if elected to power the Congress-led government will stand guarantor for loans taken by wards of farmers for pursuing higher education. Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe told reporters that as many as 3 crore youths got connected to its platform as part of "Wake Up Maharashtra, Act Today for your Tomorrow" programme.

"Thousands of suggestions, views, ideas and solutions received so far were shortlisted and consolidated to create one-of-its kind 'Youth Manifesto'," he said. He said education loans availed till September 30, 2019 will be waived.

Tambe promised increase in intake in government hostels for the needy youths and free higher education for all differently-abled youths. "Educated unemployed youth will receive an allowance of Rs 5000 per month and statutory 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youth," he stated.

It promises setting up of separate infrastructure for the Ministry of Youth Development besides for youth information centres in every district of the state. "A unique, world class sports university will also be established. Seed fund of Rs 500 for start-ups and additional fund of Rs 200 crore for agro-based businesses will be allocated," he added.

Stringent implementation of anti-narcotic laws and free public transport for all students are other promises. "Subjects like 'Lifestyle Management' and 'Civics' will be made mandatory in education curriculum. Special actions will be taken to ensure education and implementation of cyber safety," it stated.

As per the document, the new government will revamp all heritage forts in Maharashtra for ensuring conservation of cultural heritage and boosting tourism. The Congress is contesting the election in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Counting of votes for the October 21 polls will be taken up on October 24..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)