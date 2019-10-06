International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Phoolan Devi's sister joins Samajwadi Party

Rukamani Devi Nishad, sister of late Phoolan Devi, on Sunday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

ANI Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 06-10-2019 18:07 IST
Phoolan Devi's sister joins Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with other leaders in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rukamani Devi Nishad, sister of late Phoolan Devi, on Sunday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.On joining the party, Rukamani said that she feels like coming home.

Besides her, Ramakant Yadav also joined the Samajwadi Party. "It feels like coming back home," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party has become stronger and with the people's support, it will win the next state Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019