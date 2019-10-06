Mauritius sets polls for November 7

Port louis (Mauritius), Oct 6 (AFP) Mauritius will hold legislative elections on November 7, the Indian Ocean island nation's Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said in a radio address Sunday, calling for the dissolution of parliament. The polls for five-year terms in the 70-seat body are expected to lead to horse-trading to find a majority coalition made up of members of several parties.

The last elections in December 2014 led to a coalition between Lepep (The People) and Jugnauth's Socialist Militant Movement (MSM). Jugnauth had in 2017 succeeded his father Anerood Jugnauth, who was prime minister, president or opposition leader from 1976 before stepping down in 2016 at age 86.

The island nation of 1.3 million inhabitants, considered one of Africa's most stable democracies, won independence from Britain in 1968. Its economy is based on tourism, financial services and exports of sugar and textiles. (AFP) IND

