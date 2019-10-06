Pompeo not complying with impeachment probe subpoena -lawmaker

International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 06-10-2019 21:08 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not yet come into compliance with a subpoena for documents in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment probe, a top Democrat helping to lead the inquiry said on Sunday. "He's not complying with the inquiry so far," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel told the CBS news program "Face the Nation."

"They're in discussions that are ongoing and we're hoping that he will comply," he added. Engel's panel issued a subpoena for Pompeo on Sept. 27. The deadline for those documents expired on Friday.

