Following are the top foreign stories at 2100 hours

FGN9 US-3RDLD POMPEO Pompeo says State Dept will follow law in Trump impeachment inquiry

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the Department of State will follow the law in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and defended his boss' attempts to push Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 DEF-RAFALE-MISSILES Rafale with Meteor and Scalp missiles will give India unrivalled combat capability: MBDA

Paris: Ahead of handing over of the first Rafale jet to India, European missile maker MBDA has said that the aircraft with most advanced weapons package comprising Meteor and Scalp missiles will provide the country unrivalled deep strike capability and air dominance in the region. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

FGN7 US-TRUMP-LD ROMNEY Trump calls for impeachment of Republican Senator Romney

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the impeachment of his bitter critic and prominent Republican Senator Mitt Romney, using a hashtag on Twitter in all capital letters. By Lalit K Jha

FGN22 PAK-US-DELEGATION

US delegation visits PoK Islamabad: A high-level US Congressional delegation on Sunday visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to assess the situation on the ground and gauge the public sentiment after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN16 UK-JOHNSON-BREXIT

Boris Johnson makes Brexit squatting plans for Downing Street: Report London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly making plans to virtually "squat" in Downing Street and refuse to step down even if a no-confidence motion is passed against him over the ongoing Brexit divisions in the UK Parliament, a media report quoting Cabinet insiders claimed on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN10 PAK-MUSHAARAF

Ailing Musharraf to return to politics Islamabad: Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf is set to return to the politics by reviving his party after remaining inactive for over an year due to his deteriorating health, according to media reports on Sunday.

FGN12 LANKA-SIRISENA

Sirisena not running for Lanka presidency Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday ruled out contesting the presidential elections for a second term as he failed to make a deposit to contest the November 16 polls.

FGN23 US-TRUMP-2NDLD WHISTLEBLOWER Second Trump whistleblower comes forward with first-hand information: lawyer

Washington: A second whistleblower has comes forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant's lawyer said Sunday. (AFP)

CITY FGN19 US-LD SHOOTING 9 shot, 4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas bar

Kansas City (US): Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four. (AP)

FGN18 NKOREA-US-2NDLD TALKS North Korea says no talks unless US stops hostile policies

Seoul: North Korea said Sunday it has "no intention" to continue nuclear talks unless the United States takes steps to end hostilities, a day after negotiations in Sweden broke down. (AFP)

FGN17 HK-3RDLD PROTESTS Hong Kong lashed by fresh violence as thousands defy mask ban

Hong Kong: Hong Kong was rocked by fresh violence Sunday as tens of thousands hit the streets to defy a ban on face masks, sparking clashes with police, street fights and vandalism across the strife-torn city. (AFP)

