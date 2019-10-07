International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Portugal's PM Costa says won election, to stick to pact with far-left

Reuters Lisbon
Updated: 07-10-2019 04:58 IST
Portugal's PM Costa says won election, to stick to pact with far-left

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said his Socialist party had won Sunday's parliamentary election and that Portuguese voters had shown they wanted to stick to the past four years' pact with far-left parties.

He also mentioned negotiations with the People-Animals-Nature party (PAN) party.

Costa said he would continue to cut the budget deficit and the debt.

Also Read: Portugal's Antonio Costa, shrewd dealmaker poised for re-election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Portugal
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019