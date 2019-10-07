International Development News
Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi discusses recent protests in phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo

Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi discusses recent protests in phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi discussed the protests that have gripped his country this past week in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his office said in a statement on Monday. "The Prime Minister reviewed developments in the security situation and the return to normal life after the curfew was lifted, and confirmed that security forces had resumed control and stability had been restored," the statement said.

The statement said the government has put forward a package of reforms and will continue to provide more to meet the demands of the protesters. At least eight people were killed in new clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters on Sunday night in Baghdad, lifting the death toll to more than 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

