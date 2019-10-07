Manoj Tiwari slams Rajasthan govt after two held for forcing Muslim couple to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on Congress government after two people were arrested in Alwar for allegedly forcing a Muslim couple to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Speaking to ANI, the Member of Parliament said, "There is Congress government in Rajasthan and they are doing it on purpose to make an auspicious slogan like 'Jai Shri Ram' controversial. Why are no such incidents happening in BJP-ruled states?"

Echoing Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement, where he said, "We say Bharat Mata ki Jai and some in Congress say Sonia Mata ki Jai", Manoj Tiwari said that Khattar only said what was on the mind of the public. "Khattar Sahab only said what is on the mind of the public and it is nothing new. We have seen instances, where people chanting 'Bharat mata ki Jai' were stopped and after some time all started chanting 'Sonia Gandhi ki Jai," Tiwari said.

Praising the work of the Haryana Chief Minister, the Delhi BJP president said that Bharatiya Janata Party will again come to power in the state. Tiwari also responded to a recent comment of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav where the latter stated that his party will form the government in 2022.

"Yogi government is the first government since independence when every household has a beneficiary of a government's scheme. Whenever Akhilesh Yadav's party or other parties got the opportunity, they just looted. Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development now and they (SP) can keep dreaming," Tiwari said. (ANI)

