President of Zambia expresses keenness to strengthen joint ties with UAE

The UAE Ambassador to Zambia Khalifa Abdurahman Al Marzouqi has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Ambassador to Zambia, to President Edgar Lungu, at the Presidential Palace here.

President Lungu expressed his keenness to strengthen joint ties between the two friendly countries and deepen economic, trade, and investment relations.

Al Marzouqi, in turn, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Lungu, wishing him and his people further progress and prosperity.

(With Inputs from APO)