Judge rejects Trump request to block New York subpoena for tax returns

A federal judge on Monday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's request to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's request for eight years of his tax returns.

Citing legal precedents, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan decided to abstain from resolving the dispute and therefore dismissed Trump's lawsuit. Vance had subpoenaed the returns and other records from Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA.

