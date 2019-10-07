Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN36 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-LDALL INDIANS

Afghan Taliban frees 3 Indian hostages in exchange for 11 top militant leaders: Reports Islamabad: Three Indian engineers held by the Taliban in Afghanistan since May 2018 have been freed by the militant group in exchange for 11 of its top members from Afghan jails, according to media reports on Monday, amidst fresh efforts to revive the Afghan peace talks.

Kashmir is in the blood of the Pakistani nation: Musharraf says as he returns to active politics Islamabad: Kashmir is in the blood of the Pakistani nation and the country and the army will stand by the Kashmiri people "no matter what," the ailing former military ruler Pervez Musharraf has asserted, as he returned to active politics.

UK counter-extremism chief calls for overhaul of extremism strategy London: The UK government's independent advisor on extremism on Monday called for a complete overhaul of its extremism strategy by setting up a new taskforce to study the different forms it takes, including Sikh activism. By Aditi Khanna

LHC issues notice to Punjab govt on Saeed's petition in terror financing case Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to file a reply by October 28 on the petition of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest in a terrorism financing case. By M Zulqernain

Trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for work on cells, oxygen Stockholm: US researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe on Monday shared the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Assembly said. (AFP)

Pakistan fares badly in terror financing report, likely to be retained on FATF grey list: Report Islamabad: The chances are high that Pakistan will be retained on the 'grey list' during the FATF's crucial plenary meetings this month as the country has complied with just one the 40 recommendations set by the global anti-money laundering watchdog at the time of the country's inclusion in the list, according to a report by the Asia Pacific Group (APG). By Sajjad Hussain

Indian-origin Singaporean judge joins Brunei Supreme Court Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean judge has been sworn in by Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court of the sultanate, a media report said on Monday. By Gurdip Singh

Pak rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks over its FATF listing Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday objected to the recent remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the FATF can any time blacklist the neighbouring country, describing it as India’s attempts to "politicise" the international money laundering watchdog's proceedings. By Sajjad Hussain

