Maharashtra polls: 246 candidates in fray for 21 constituencies of Pune district

As many as 246 candidates are in fray for the 21 assembly constituencies that will be going to polls later this month. According to election commission, a total of 373 candidates had filed their nomination for all these seats out of which 127 candidates withdrew their nominations for ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

After the withdrawal of these candidates, 246 candidates will be contesting elections in their respective constituencies. Maximum numbers of these candidates are from Pune cantonment constituency which will be witnessing a contest between 28 candidates. Total 7915 polling booths will be set up in Pune district for all 21 constituencies.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

