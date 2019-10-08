International Development News
Trump: There's a chance of something 'substantial' in China trade talks

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 08-10-2019 02:13 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Monday sounded an optimistic note about this week's negotiations with China to end the trade war between the two global economic super powers, adding that he would not be satisfied with a partial deal.

"We think there's a chance we could do something very substantial," he said about the talks at the end of the week.

Trump also said, however, that he hopes China finds a humane resolution to the political protests in Hong Kong and that the situation has the potential to hurt trade talks.

