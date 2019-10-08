Chhattisgarh: 1 Naxal killed in encounter; DRG jawan dies of heart attack

A naxal was killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the jungles of Pitepal under Katekalyan police station limits in Dantewada district on Tuesday morning, while a security personnel, who was a part of the operation, died of heart attack, police said. Another police personnel was injured in the encounter, which took place at around 9 am, said P Sundarraj, DIG anti-Naxal operations.

The DRG official, who died due to heart attack, was identified as Kailash Netam. The body of the Naxal has been recovered. DRG officials have also recovered one country-made pistol, two magazines of INSAS rifle and two magazines of SLR. (ANI)

Also Read: Three killed as Naxals blow up oil tanker in Chhattigarh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)