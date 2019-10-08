Public should be told how much expenditure poll promises will entail: Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday asked parties contesting the October 21 Haryana Assembly election to disclose how much it will cost to fulfil their poll promises and how the resources will be generated for that. "In the coming days, all parties will make big promises to the public in their election manifestos," he said.

These parties should mention how much it would cost to fulfil every promise made by them and spell out the action plan to raise the money for the expenditure, he added. The Swaraj India rolled out its election manifesto for the Haryana polls on Saturday which it is contesting on its own, promising to create 20 lakh employment opportunities at an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore in the state.

Naming its poll manifesto 'Imaan Patra', the party proposed to raise money by imposing tax on vacant plots in urban areas, additional house tax and by checking alleged corruption in mining business. Yadav on Tuesday said his party has also put forth the format of expenditure and revenue model for the implementation of election promises.

"We issued an 'Iman Patra' giving details of the entire action plan and the proposed expenditure on it. Swaraj India has prepared a practical action plan to fulfil the election promises in its 'Iman Patra' and put it before the public," he said in a statement. "It describes how much it will cost and from where the necessary funds will be collected," he added.

The Swaraj India has fielded candidates in 28 out of 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly election.

