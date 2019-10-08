RSS takes out processions in Himachal's Hamirpur on its foundation day

Hundreds of RSS workers on Tuesday took out processions at Sujanpur and Mahre Kaswas in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on its foundation day. The workers sang religious and patriotic songs during the processions.

Chairing the main function held in Sujanpur, RSS veteran Sohan Singh said, “The RSS is a social organisation working for the well being of the masses." The RSS turned 95-year-old today, said Singh, adding it was a remarkable period for the organisation working under the Bhagwa Dhwaj (saffron flag).

Pseudo secular forces are trying to harm the cause of the nation and when the centre negated Article 370, they started opposing it, he added. He urged the people perform worship of weapons on Dussehra and other Hindu festivals as they help in crisis, said Singh, adding weapons are not made to kill people but to safeguard one's interests.

