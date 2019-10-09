International Development News
Development News Edition
Five UK ministers on "resignation watch list", PM faces no-deal cabinet rebellion -report

Reuters London
Updated: 09-10-2019 07:22 IST
Five UK ministers on "resignation watch list", PM faces no-deal cabinet rebellion -report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of five cabinet ministers being on a "resignation watch list", The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday. Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, British Minister for Northern Ireland Julian Smith, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, Health Minister Matt Hancock, and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox are on the watch list, according to the report http://bit.ly/33fODZW.

An unnamed cabinet minister cited by the newspaper said that a "very large number" of Conservative members of parliament will quit if it comes to a no-deal Brexit. "Cabinet will set the strategy, not unelected officials. If this is an attempt to do that then it will fail", the report quoted another cabinet minister as having said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
