Haryana: Sonali Phogat calls people not chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai 'Pakistanis', apologises

BJP's Adampur candidate Sonali Phogat lashed out at a group of people at her rally for not chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and asked if they are from Pakistan. Phogat, who is contesting for Haryana Assembly Polls, took out a rally on Tuesday in Balsamand (Hisar). During the march, the candidate insisted that people chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. She made the remarks after a group of boys refused to raise the slogan.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, TikTok star Phogat said, "I was in Balsamand for a public rally, there were a few college students there. When I started speaking and raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', those boys did not raise the slogans. I was angry and asked them if they have come from Pakistan." Offering her apologies she said, "I apologise if I have hurt someone's sentiments but all I wanted was to tell them that we should say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to give respect to our nation."

On October 4, Phogat filed her nomination for the upcoming assembly polls. She also asserted that the support of the party leaders and her fans will ensure her win despite being fielded against Congress strongman Kuldeep Bishnoi - third time sitting legislator from the seat and son of three-time Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal. Elections for the 90-member Assembly seat of Haryana will be conducted on October 21, along with Maharashtra, and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

