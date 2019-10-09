REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hundreds of black clad pro-democracy demonstrators outside Hong Kong's High Court on Wednesday chanted "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", as a leading activist appeared to appeal a six-year jail sentence for rioting in 2016.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Turkish military, Syrian rebels to enter Syria 'shortly': Erdogan aide

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish forces and Syrian rebel allies will push into Syria "shortly", a Turkish official said on Wednesday, in an operation world powers fear could open a new chapter in Syria's ruinous eight-year-old war. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump and U.S. Democrats jockey for position in deepening impeachment battle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives was set on Wednesday to step up its impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, as the White House declared it would not cooperate with the probe.

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING/

Wealthy couple gets prison terms for U.S. college admissions scam BOSTON (Reuters) - The founder of a food and beverage packaging company and his wife were each sentenced to one month in prison on Tuesday for their roles in what prosecutors say is the largest college admissions scam uncovered in the United States.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-EXCLUSIVE/

U.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talks WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The U.S. government widened its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence startups, punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities and ratcheting up tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week.

AIRBUS-CASH-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Airbus defense unit sees cash challenge, adopts efficiency plan LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus Defence and Space has issued an internal warning of significant challenges in meeting cashflow and other targets for 2019 as it rolls out an internal efficiency plan called "Momentum", people familiar with the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION-SOUTH-PARK-CHINA/

'South Park' creators offer mocking 'apology' to China over episode LOS ANGELES/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The creators of satirical animated series "South Park" issued a mocking "apology" to China after media reports that episodes of the show were no longer available on some Chinese websites.

SPORTS CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA/

Chinese organizers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese organizers on Wednesday cancelled a fan event on the eve of an National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a row over comments by a team official supporting protests in Hong Kong.

OLYMPICS-2020-SURFING/ Old sports' must adapt, says surf chief ahead of Olympics debut

MIYAZAKI, Japan (Reuters) - As "cool" sports such as surfing, skateboarding and climbing prepare to make their Olympic debut in Tokyo, the president of surfing's governing body has told Reuters that more traditional sports must adapt or face being dropped from the Games. UPCOMING

HEALTH-VAPING/WASTE Vape litter poses human, environmental dangers - researchers warn

As warnings about health dangers of vaping have caught public attention, there is growing concern among environmentalists about the amount of potentially deadly trash that spent e-cigarette cartridges and discarded battery-operated devices are creating. 10 Oct

HEALTH-VAPING/CDC U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and probable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens There have been 12 deaths and 805 cases as of Sept. 24, according to the agency. 10 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-DEFENSE (PIX)

EXPLAINER: Does the impeachment probe violate Trump's civil rights? The White House on Tuesday blasted the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he would refuse to cooperate because it was fundamentally unfair and violated his legal rights. This item explains what Trump is demanding, procedures followed in past investigations and whether the current inquiry violates Trump's rights under the U.S. Constitution.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER Trump and U.S. Democrats jockey for position in deepening impeachment battle

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives was set to step up its battle with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over an impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine after the White House stepped up its stonewalling of the probe. The three congressional committees leading the probe were working on final arrangements to interview a U.S. intelligence officer who filed the whistleblower complaint that triggered the probe, a day after the State Department abruptly blocked the U.S. ambassador to the European Union from speaking to them. 9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/TALKS Portugal's Socialists begin post-election talks Talks between Portugal's ruling Socialists and other left-wing parties, including the Left Bloc and the Communists, are set to start on Wednesday after Prime Minister Antonio Costa won the parliamentary election without an outright majority.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/PIPELINES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Trump efforts to fast-track oil pipelines hit legal roadblocks As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump pledged to cut red tape to speed up big energy projects like pipelines. That strategy is backfiring as environmental groups are finding weak spots of compliance in fast-tracked projects and successfully stalling them with lawsuits.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MINNESOTA (PIX)

Trump holds a first post-impeachment rally in Minnesota President Donald Trump will head to Minneapolis on Thursday for his first campaign rally since the impeachment inquiry began, choosing a large basketball arena to prove his support is still strong and that's he's looking to expand his electoral map. It also the home district of Congresswoman Omar, the party of the Squad who faced racially-charged tirades from Trump supporters.

9 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe public sector unions to decide next move after govt fails to meet pay demands Zimbabwe's public sector unions will meet to decide next move after the government failed to meet their demands for higher pay, likely increasing pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose handling of the economy has drawn criticism from citizens.

9 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/SCHEER

The mini-van driving fiscal conservative who could beat Canada's Trudeau Conservative opposition leader Andrew Scheer portrays himself as a fiscally prudent, minivan-driving dad who Canadians can count on to rescue the country from the hands of the tax-and-spend Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Scheer's carefully cultivated everyman persona is meant to contrast with the star power of his charismatic opponent.

9 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT TAIWAN-CHINA/ (TV)

Taiwan president makes National Day speech Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen makes National Day speech as Beijing ramps up pressure to assert its sovereignty over the self-ruled island.

10 Oct 21:15 ET / 01:15 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Canadian party leaders take part in the second of two official election debates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leaders will take part in the second of two official debates during the federal election campaign. Thursday's debate - arranged by a special commission - is in French.

10 Oct HUNGARY-LOCAL ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Hungary prepares for local elections, the opposition could take capital Hungary prepares for local elections that could see an opposition politician take the office of mayor in Budapest, reducing the political dominance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in the country.

10 Oct CLIMATE-CHANGE/CITIES (TV)

Mayors from the world's largest and most influential cities meet for the C40 Mayors Summit Global mayors from the world's largest and most influential cities will convene with CEOs, philanthropists, campaigners, scientists and citizens at the landmark C40 Mayors Summit in Copenhagen.

10 Oct AUSTRALIA-USA/ (TV)

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to speak in Sydney U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will speak at the American Chamber of Commerce in Sydney.

10 Oct USA-ELECTION/LGBT (PIX)

Democratic presidential candidates take part in televised LGBT town hall Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a televised town hall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues.

10 Oct ROMANIA-POLITICS/VOTE (TV)

Opposition seeks to topple the government in no-confidence vote Romania's centrist opposition is seeking to topple the Social Democrat government in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, one year ahead of a general election, accusing it of undermining the economy and sapping the independence of the judiciary. 10 Oct

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-PARNAS (TV) Ukrainian businessman related to whistleblower complaint to be deposed by the House

Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas. to be deposed by House Foreign, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees. 10 Oct

MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/ISSUES FACTBOX: Key issues in Mozambique's election

A factbox on key issues in Mozambique's Oct. 15 election, including a corruption scandal that triggered a debt crisis; two devastating cyclones and a nascent Islamist insurgency that threatens billion-dollar gas projects in the north of the country. 10 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS FURA GEMS-COLOMBIA/ (PIX)

Workers at Fura emerald mine in Colombia labor in unsafe conditions -ex-employees Workers at the Colombian emerald mine run by Canada's Fura Gems - the first publicly-traded emerald miner operating in the South American nation - have been laboring in unsafe conditions and sometimes lack safety equipment, according to four former employees. The alleged problems illustrate the challenges for Colombia in regulating miners as it seeks investment from gold and gem companies.

9 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/POWELL (TV)

Federal Reserve's George, Powell participate in 'Fed Listens' event in Missouri Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George co-host "Fed Listens" roundtable with local business and community leaders to discuss labor market conditions, local banking, community development challenges and other topics, in Kansas City, Mo.

9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FOMC minutes The U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from its last policy meeting in September, which are expected to show the depth of division among policymakers about the path ahead for interest rates. The Fed voted 7-3 to cut interest rates for the second time this year at that meeting.

9 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT VIRBIOTECHNOLOGY-IPO/

SoftBank-backed Vir Biotechnology scheduled to IPO Vir Biotechnology, a developer of immunological therapies targeting infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis that is backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund, is due to price its IPO on Thursday, seeking to raise about $150 million at a valuation of $2.3 billion.

10 Oct MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES

Mexico central bank issues minutes of monetary policy meeting The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth.

10 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRAZIL-VIOLENCE/POLICE (PIX) (GRAPHIC) SPECIAL REPORT-A surge in killings by police roil Bolsonaro's Brazil

A look at the lethal operations that security experts and human rights activists see as part of a bloody, illegal campaign to clean up historically violent neighborhoods across Latin America's biggest country. Emboldened by victories last year of far-right politicians with aggressive law-and-order agendas, officers in Brazil are surpassing their own longstanding reputations for being among the most violent police in the world. By Gabriel Stargardter. 9 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNESSEE-EXECUTION/ Tennessee to execute Charles Wright convicted of two murders

Tennessee is scheduled to execute Charles Wright who was convicted of two murders. 10 Oct

SAUDI-ARRESTS/ (PIX) Saudi court delivers judgment against cleric Salman al-Awdah

A Saudi court is expected to deliver a judgment against prominent Muslim cleric Salman al-Awdah, who was arrested two years ago and tried on terrorism-related charges. 10 Oct

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) Producer Harvey Weinstein's motion to dismiss indictment due

Producer Harvey Weinstein's motion to dismiss the indictment against him ahead of his January sexual assault trial is due to be filed. 10 Oct

TEXAS-SHOOTING/ (TV) Man accused of killing 22 people at Texas Walmart faces arraignment

The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding 26 others in an August shooting at a Texas Walmart, who told authorities he was targeting Mexicans, faces arraignment on Thursday. Patrick Crusius, 21, was indicted for capital murder and will face the death penalty if he is convicted. 10 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/ (PIX) (TV)

Body of legendary Mexican crooner Jose Jose due to return to Mexico The remains of Jose Jose, who died at 71 last week in Miami and whose songs were a soundtrack to jilted lovers across Latin America for half a century, are due to be returned on Tuesday to his home country, likely lying in state at the grand Bellas Artes cultural center and kicking off a series of tribute concerts and memorial events.

9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT PEOPLE-CARDI B/ (PIX) (TV)

Rapper Cardi B faces felony charges over strip club fight Hearing for Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B, who faces felony assault charges in connection with a fight at a New York City strip club.

10 Oct NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE (PIX) (TV)

Winner of the Nobel Prize in literature is announced The winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prizes in literature are announced at a news conference. 10 Oct

