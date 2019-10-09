DUSIB surveys Delhi slums for Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana benefits

On the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is undertaking a massive demand survey in the 675 slum clusters in the national capital for estimating the total demand for housing the poor. The survey has covered 1.25 lakh households in roughly 270 slum clusters so far, who will be issued survey certificates by the Kejriwal Government.

The App-based digital survey captures information about households living in slum clusters along with photographs of their personal identification certificates like Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, electricity bill, etc. along with pictures of the family members. This is a mandatory step towards the mammoth task of rehabilitation of slum clusters under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (MMAY), formerly known as the Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

"Delhi government will issue survey certificates to each family living in Jhuggi Clusters, which will have the location, jhuggi number along with a photograph of the family. This survey will help the government in estimating the demand for construction of houses for the poor in the coming years", Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said. This is to ascertain the number of years the family has been residing in the slum cluster and also define the number of persons in each household. This will help in preventing unfair claims later on during the allotment process, as per the press release.

The survey is being undertaken by an external agency under the supervision of DUSIB officials. The App-based survey stores all the information on an online database along with geo coordinates which can be accessed and verified online by the officials, thus minimizing cases of error and fraudulent data capture by surveyors. Based on the eligibility criteria determined in the Policy, pucca flats will be allotted to the families residing in slum clusters. The Delhi Government is also in the process of construction of 5500 new housing units for the economically weaker sections at prime locations in the city. (ANI)

