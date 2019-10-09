International Development News
No-deal Brexit will not feature in UK PM Johnson's manifesto -lawmaker

Reuters London
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:22 IST
A no-deal Brexit will not feature in the next manifesto of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, one of his senior lawmakers said on Wednesday.

"Clearly the manifesto is in preparation and what we want to make as clear as possible is that we do not want to see 'no deal' in that manifesto, and the prime minister agreed with us..." lawmaker Damian Green told Sky News.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
