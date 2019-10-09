International Development News
Development News Edition
Cong appoints Siddaramaiah as LoP in K'taka Assembly, SR Patil in Council

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:49 IST
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ex-minister S R Patil in Legislative Council. "Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and S R Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a party statement said.

Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party. "The party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the party statement further said.

COUNTRY : India
