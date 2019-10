Sachin Pilot confident of winning both Assembly segments going to bypoll in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit president Sachin Pilot on Thursday exuded confidence that the party will win the by-polls in the Mandawa and the Khimsasr Assembly constituencies. By-elections will be held in the Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and the Khinvsar (Nagaur) segments on October 21.

"The party will win both the seats," Pilot told reporters here. He said the party was trying to ensure that people vote on the basis of the works done by the government.

The Pradesh Congress Committee president said local issues were important in the by-polls and people were judging the performance of the government. He also said the MPs in the state should adopt villages to facilitate development.

The by-polls were necessitated after Khinvsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava MLA (BJP) Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

