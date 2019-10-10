Irish PM says in UK to see if any Brexit progress can be made

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he was meeting his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, on Thursday to see if they could make any progress in Britain's negotiations with the European Union to leave the bloc.

Johnson was meeting Varadkar in a last-ditch attempt to revive a British proposal for a Brexit deal that the European Union said falls far short of what is needed for an orderly divorce, particularly on the issue of the Irish border.

"Here in Cheshire in the UK with PM Boris Johnson to talk Brexit. Looking forward to a detailed discussion to see if we can make any progress," Varadkar said on Twitter, posting pictures of the two leaders sitting down to meet.

