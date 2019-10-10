Triple murder reflects WB's worrisome law and order situation,

Expressing shock over the brutal killing of a school teacher, his wife and son in Murshidabad district, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said it reflects the state's "worrisome" law and order situation while the RSS claimed the teacher was its supporter. Dhankhar's statement drew a sharp reaction from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress which slammed him for making statements unbecoming of his constitutional post and wondered why he refrains from making statements when TMC workers are killed.

A primary school teacher, his wife and 8-year-old son were hacked to death by "unidentified miscreants" inside their residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday. "I am shocked, distressed and pained at the inhuman brutal killing of a school teacher, his wife and his son in Murshidabad district. This is a critical reflection of the state of affairs and the law and order of West Bengal," Dhankhar told PTI.

The governor said he has sought a report on the triple murder from the state government on an urgent basis and urged the law enforcement agencies to pursue the culprits and bring them to book. While talking to reporters later, Dhankhar said, "The gruesome killing has put humanity to shame. But there has been no response from state machinery so far." "The incident is a reflection of intolerance and worrisome law and order situation," a Raj Bhavan statement said in the evening.

The governor has appropriately flagged the issue to the DGP and chief secretary for an urgent update on the situation, the statement said. Tuesday's triple murder in Murshidabad district took on a political colour on Thursday with the BJP targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings and its ideological mentor RSS claiming the teacher was its supporter.

The BJP and the RSS said the school teacher Bandhu Gopal Pal was not their active member but at times he took part in the weekly 'milan' programmes organised by the Sangh. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee claimed that Dhankhar is demeaning the post of the governor by crossing his constitutional limits.

"We are keeping a watch. He is making politically motivated and untrue statements. He should show some restraint," Chatterjee said. Claiming that the killing might be a result of infighting within the BJP, he said alleging that the saffron camp is using the governor to hide the truth.

"We too are pained by the killing of an entire family. But we can't support the statement made by the governor. He never makes any statement or his heart does not bleed when TMC workers are killed. He refrains from sparing a word against the BJP that is behind the violence in the state," senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said.

The 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood at their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on Tuesday, the last day of the Durga Puja festival..

