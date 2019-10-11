International Development News
Trump says he does not know the two associates of Giuliani

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 02:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he does not know the two associates of his personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani who were arrested, even if they are in a picture with him.

Two foreign-born Florida businessmen, who helped Giuliani investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, were charged in a scheme to illegally funnel Russian money to a pro-Trump election committee and other U.S. political candidates, prosecutors said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
