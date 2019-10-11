New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

Following are the top stories: MDS4 TN-LD MODI XI SUMMIT-PM ARRIVES Modi arrives in Chennai, wishes informal meet with Xi Jinping further strengthens ties Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. MDS6 MODI-XI-SUMMIT Mamallapuram summit: Modi, Xi expected to attempt ways to fashion re-balance in ties Mamallapuram (TN), Oct 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accord a warm welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping when he arrives in this coastal town on Friday for an informal summit during which the two leaders are expected to attempt a strategic re-balancing in bilateral ties, strained by a hardline approach on the Kashmir issue from both sides. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan BOM6 MH-POLL-SHAH Congress, NCP work for their families, we for India: Shah Chikli (Maha): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress and NCP work for their respective families, while the BJP and Shiv Sena have only the country's interest on their mind.

DEL1 DL-MALVINDER-ARREST Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh arrested New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) and causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore, officials said. DEL5 IT-KA-RAIDS I-T Dept seizes Rs 5 cr cash in raids against former K'taka Dy CM, others Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department has seized about Rs 5 crore cash during raids against former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and others, officials said Friday. DEL6 SIBAL-MODI CHINA Show "56 inch" chest, tell Xi to vacate PoK land: Sibal to PM Modi New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his "56 inch" chest by telling Chinese President Xi Jinping to "vacate 5,000 km of land in PoK" and also make it clear that there will be no Huawei in India for 5G.

DEL9 UP-ACCIDENT Seven of family dead as bus rams into sleeping pilgrims in UP Meerut: Seven members of a family were killed when a bus rammed into a group of sleeping pilgrims near Narora on Friday morning, police said. CAL2 WB-BJP-VIJAYVARGIYA BJP seeks time from HM and Prez to apprise them about law & order situation in Bengal Kolkata: The BJP has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in West Bengal, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday.

MDS3 KA-KADRI GOPALNATH Eminent saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath no more Mangaluru: Renowned saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath died at a private hospital here early on Friday, family sources said. AAR.

