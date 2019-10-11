International Development News
EU's Tusk: no guarantee of Brexit success, time is "practically up"

Reuters
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:23 IST
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday the latest round of Brexit talks carried no guarantee of success and time was "practically up" - but that even the slightest chance must be used to try to get a deal before Oct. 31.

Speaking in Nicosia, Tusk said he had previously told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that, unless a workable solution came from London by today, he would announce on Friday that a deal was all but impossible at the Oct. 17-18 summit of all EU leaders.

But he said he had received a positive message from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal was "still possible" after Varadkar met Johnson on Thursday.

