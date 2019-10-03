UK PM Johnson to talk to Donald Tusk about new Brexit deal - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to speak to the European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday to discuss his new Brexit proposals, his spokesman said, adding that he expected other phone calls with European leaders.

"What we're looking for the EU to do is engage positively with this process so we can work together to get a deal," the spokesman said.

