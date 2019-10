Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his Birth Anniversary.

"I pay my humble tributes to India's true son Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. He made a significant contribution during India's struggle for freedom, and in the post-independent era made an incomparable contribution in protecting our democracy. His sacrifice and dedication are always memorable"

(With Inputs from PIB)