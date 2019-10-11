UPDATE 1-Kremlin critic Navalny says prosecutors want to seize his home

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday that Russian prosecutors had asked a court to seize his Moscow apartment as collateral in a lawsuit over opposition protests he helped to organise.

However, the court rejected the request last month, state news agency TASS reported. In a post on Instagram, Navalny said Russia's National Guard, which polices political rallies, had said he and others should pay it 4 million roubles ($62,336.85) in compensation for overtime paid to police who worked at a large protest in Moscow this summer.

The National Guard requested that his apartment be seized to make sure he pays, he said, and the Moscow prosecutor's office formally asked the court to authorise the seizure. The prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Navalny's spokeswoman also did not reply to a request for comment.

Navalny and his allies led political protests this summer over a local election in Moscow that grew into the biggest sustained protest movement in the Russian capital in years, peaking at around 60,000 people before appearing to lose steam. ($1 = 64.1675 roubles)

