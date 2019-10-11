Modi, Xi resolve to work together to face challenge of terrorism and radicalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday resolved to work together in facing the challenges of radicalization and terrorism besides emphasizing on expanding trade and investment ties, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said. The two leaders held a two-and-half-hour conversation over dinner during which they discussed a range of issues, including on their respective national visions and governance priorities, he said at a late evening press conference.

Gokhale said the two leaders discussed the challenges being faced by both the countries on account of terrorism. "There was an acknowledgment that both the countries are very complex and very diverse. The two leaders said that these are large countries and that radicalization is a matter of concern to both and that both would work together so that radicalization and terrorism did not affect our multi-cultural, multi-ethnic multi-religious societies," he said.

Gokhale said Modi and Xi felt that terrorism and radicalization are common challenges and both sides will work together to overcome it. He said the two leaders also resolved to boost trade and investment and that Modi raised the issue of the trade deficit in the discussion.

Xi arrived on Friday for the second informal summit with Modi.

