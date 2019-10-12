International Development News
U.S. House committee chief says will 'acclerate' impeachment probe

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 12-10-2019 02:20 IST
The chairman of one of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump said on Friday the committee would continue and "acclerate" its efforts.

"We expect to announce additional testimony from relevant witnesses in the coming days and remain prepared to compel testimony through duly authorized subpoenas as appropriate," Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a letter to fellow House members on Friday.

Also Read: REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump suggests intel chairman should be arrested for 'treason'

COUNTRY : United States
