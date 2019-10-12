Bedi impeding implementation of schemes for Yanam: Minister

Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Saturday hit out at the territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly impeding the implementation of developmental schemes evolved for Yanam region from where Rao had been elected to the assembly. Addressing reporters at the PCC office here, Rao said, "It is indeed a matter of concern that the Lieutenant Governor has not been giving her nod for implementation of welfare schemes meant for Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh." Several posts in departments in the region have been vacant, although the cabinet had taken decisions to fill the vacancies, he said.

He said Bedi should give her approval for the various welfare and developmental schemes for Yanam placed before her before she visits the region next week. He said if Bedi visited Yanam without approving of the schemes "we will teach her a fitting lesson." Official sources told PTI that the Lt Governor had planned to visit Yanam for a meeting with officials there to review the various schemes implemented in the region on October 14 and 15..

