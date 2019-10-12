UP govt official marries woman who accused him of sexual exploitation

A senior official in the Uttar Pradesh government married a woman, who had accused him of sexual exploitation, at a temple in neighbouring Kushinagar district, ADM Vidhyavasini Rai said. On Friday, the 35-year-old woman had filed a complaint against Hapur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dinesh Kumar, accusing him of sexually abusing her for the last four years on the pretext of marriage, Rai said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she underwent abortion twice, Rai said. Kumar, who was recently transferred to Hapur from Khadda, had come to Kushinagar on Friday to collect a few things from his house.

Based on the complaint, District Magistrate Anil Kumar Singh immediately ordered a probe into the matter, Rai said. But around midnight, the two got married at Gayatri temple in Padrouna in the presence of Sadar SDM Ramkesh Yadav and Hata SDM Pramod Tiwari, the Kushinagar ADM said.

Kumar and the woman are natives of nearby villages in Azamgarh district, Rai added.

