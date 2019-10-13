International Development News
CORRECTED-Putin says Russia has "very friendly" relations with Saudi crown prince

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 13-10-2019 16:28 IST
President Vladimir Putin said Russia has "very friendly personal relations" with Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

Putin was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade. He also said Russia was studying new investments in Saudi Arabia. Russian company Sibur Holding was looking at building a petrochemical complex in Saudi with investment worth more than $1 billion, Putin told Al Arabiya.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
