BJP indulging in 'dirty politics' over Delhi's law & order: AAP

The AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in "dirty politics" over the law and order situation in Delhi, saying the Centre needs to direct police to catch the perpetrators of a crime and punish them, regardless of who committed it. AAP leader Sanjay Singh made the allegation after Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari held illegal immigrants responsible for 80 per cent of crimes in the national capital.

Tiwari said his demand for having a national register for citizens (NRC) in Delhi is for identifying and evicting such illegal immigrants involved in crimes. "This is a matter of concern for everyone. Recently, nine murders took place in Delhi in 24 hours. There have been thousands of rape and sexual harassment cases, besides several snatching cases. And now, the niece of the prime minister of the country has been robbed by miscreants," he told reporters.

"Instead of putting an end to the crime, the BJP, which is responsible for ending it, is indulging in dirty politics," said Singh in his reaction to Tiwari's remarks. "Recently, the wife of the leader of opposition (BJP) was also looted in broad daylight. But, the BJP is not worried about how these incidents may be stopped. Whoever commits the crime, catch and punish them. Do not hide your failure," said Singh.

"Regardless of who committed the crime, they need to catch the perpetrators and punish them, irrespective of their religion or caste or whether he was an infiltrator or a local," he said. Singh further asserted that it was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who got CCTV cameras installed across the city and the criminals who robbed PM Modi's niece have been identified and nabbed because of the cameras installed by Kejriwal.

"But the real question is why are these crimes happening in the first place? Where is the BJP's Delhi Police? What are they doing? BJP should engage in constructive and positive politics, and end the dirty politics. There should be no politics over people's lives and property," added Singh. He also urged the Centre to take steps for stopping of the stubble burning in neighbouring state which, he said, is contributing to the pollution in the national capital.

"I want to tell the BJP that it is the time to stop the drama and theatrics. The Delhi government is already procuring and sending masks to people's homes. Your Kumbhakaran Central government has been caught napping at the wheel once again," he said. "Tell the Centre to stop the crop burning in Haryana and Punjab. That will reduce pollution, not your gimmicks," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)