Owaisi takes dig at Bhagwat's Muslims happy remark

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi onSunday took a dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarksthat Muslims in the country were happy, saying theConstitution and not "magnanimity of majority" determined it

Referring to Bhagwat's speech on Saturday in Bhubaneswar,the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) HyderabadMP in a tweet said "...The measure of whether were happy ornot is the Constitution, not the magnanimity of majority." He also said: "No matter how hard Bhagwat tries to linkus to foreign Muslims, it will not reduce my Indianness. HinduRashtra=Hindu Supremacy. That is unacceptable to us." "Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming itHindu. It wont work. He cannot insist that our cultures,faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed byHinduism. Bharat na kabhi Hindu Rashtra tha, na hai, na hikabhi banega Inshallah", he said in another tweet

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals ahead of themeeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highestdecision-making body of RSS, Bhagwat had said "People ofIndia consider themselves as one irrespective of diverseculture, languages, geographical locations." Because of this unique feeling of oneness, peoplebelonging to different faiths such as Muslims, Parsis andothers feel safe in the country, Bhagawat said. "Parsis arewell protected in India and Muslims are also happy." PTI VVKVS VS

