BJP 'liberated' Haryana from 'stigma of corruption and casteism': Minister Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday claimed the BJP has "liberated" Haryana from the "stigma of corruption and casteism" it faced under the previous governments. Addressing a series of election rallies at different places in Haryana, Singh said before the Manohar Lal Khattar government took charge about five year ago, Haryana was known more for "scams, embezzlements and land grabbing" allegedly by the members of the ruling families at the Centre and the state.

Singh alleged that whichever party came to power, its ministers and members would seek to make a quick fortune by indulging in "loot of state exchequer" and even compete with their predecessors. This was for the first time that the BJP, under the central leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, gave the people of Haryana the experience of a government which was corruption-free and accountable, he claimed.

The Union Minister for PMO claimed that earlier the elections in Haryana were fought on the basis of caste, while the BJP introduced a culture of rising above caste lines and contesting elections in the name development alone. As a result most of the flagship schemes of the Modi government have been implemented with exemplary outcomes in the state, he said.

Singh said Haryana, which was "once condemned" to have highest rate of female foeticide, has today shown a statistical improvement of male-female ratio of 922:1000. Earlier "cases of exploitation of women in Haryana frequently made news" but now the state was among the first to have introduced death sentence for rape of girl below the age of 12 years, he said.

Not only this, the Khattar government has set an example by introducing a new scheme wherein the daughters of widows falling under BPL category are entitled to an amount of Rs 51,000 for marriage under 'Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojna', he said.

