International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ecuador's Moreno says will repeal fuel subsidy cuts in coming hours

Reuters Quito
Updated: 14-10-2019 22:42 IST
Ecuador's Moreno says will repeal fuel subsidy cuts in coming hours

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said on Monday that he will repeal a decree that slashed IMF-backed fuel subsidies "in coming hours," confirming that he had given into a key demand of protesters who had spent nearly two weeks agitating for its anullment. Moreno added that a new decree would be issued to ensure that resources go to those who most need it, though he did not specify when. "We have opted for peace," Moreno said on Twitter.

The comment follows a deal struck with indigenous protest leaders late on Sunday that ended demonstrations that had rocked the highland capital of Quito.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ecuador
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019