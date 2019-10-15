International Development News
Updated: 15-10-2019 16:06 IST
Catalan leader says to defend self determination right despite verdict

Catalan regional leader Quim Torra said on Tuesday his government would continue to defend Catalonia's right to self-determination, a day after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders for their role in a 2017 independence bid.

Speaking at a news conference for international media, Torra said Monday's verdict limited various rights that were previously thought to be guaranteed.

"We have to continue defending the right of Catalonia to self-determination. The referendum is the most positive solution for trying to solve this situation," Torra said while questioning how Spain proposed to resolve the dispute.

COUNTRY : Spain
