Brexit talks will resume in Brussels on Wednesday morning after "constructive" negotiations that went into the night on Tuesday, a British spokesman said.

"The teams worked into the night and continue to make progress. The teams will meet again this morning," he said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Johnson's 'final Brexit offer' set for a thumbs-down from Brussels

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)