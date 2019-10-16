International Development News
Erdogan says Turkey's Syria offensive will end if Kurdish fighters withdraw

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:56 IST
Turkey's offensive into northeast Syria will end if Kurdish fighters in the region drop their weapons and withdraw from a planned "safe zone", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday but warned that no power could stop it until then.

Erdogan said the quickest solution was for militants to drop their weapons and pull back from the area by Wednesday evening. The operation will end when the "safe zone" is established, he said, and Turkey was not open to negotiating this.

COUNTRY : Turkey
