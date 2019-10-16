U'khand Panchayat Polls: Over 60 pc voter turnout till 4 pm in final phase

The final phase of panchayat polls in Uttarakhand was held on Wednesday with 60.05 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 4 pm, officials said. The polling ended at 5 pm, said the election officials, adding that it will take some time before the final figures on voters' turnout are released.

According to the state election commission 60.05 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes by 4 pm. There are 13,66,758 voters in 28 blocks spread over 12 districts of the state where polling was held in the third and last phase, it said.

The results will be announced on October 21.

