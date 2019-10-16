NDA will win all five assembly seats,lone LS constituency in

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs- Nityanand Rai- on Wednesday claimed that NDA will win by-polls in all the five assembly seats and a Lok Sabha constituency being held in Bihar. Voting for Samastipur Lok Sabha seat and five assembly segments will take place on October 21 while counting will be held on October 24.

"NDA is going to win all the five assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat in the by-elections being held in Bihar," Rai told reporters here. The five assembly seats of Kishanganj, Nathnagar, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Daraundha had fallen vacant after legislators were elected to Lok Sabha in general election, whereas in Samastipur Parliamentary seat the sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan had died.

Rai, the former Bihar BJP president accompanied by party MLC Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have given new directions to the country and the state respectively where every sections of the society have made progress. Modi did what no other governments could do in the past 70 years, he said adding there has been significant improvement in the lives of poor families of the country.

He claimed that BJP's candidate from Kishanganj- Sweeti Singh- will win the assembly seat as the people has decided to give a befitting reply to the dynastic polictis. Congress has fielded 72-year-old Sayeeda Banu, whose son Mohd Jawed won the seat for the party in the assembly polls and vacated it upon being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kishanganj parliamentary constituency.

Out of the five assembly seats, JD(U) is contesting Nathnagar, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Daraundha, while LJP has fielded deceased MP's son Prince Raj in Samastipur by- election. BJP's nominee is in fray in Kishanganj vidhan sabha segment. Rai did not say anything on National Register of Citizens (NRC) when the reporters asked him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)