International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations chairman hopes Hong Kong bill will move soon

Reuters
Updated: 16-10-2019 22:00 IST
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations chairman hopes Hong Kong bill will move soon

Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday he hoped that the full Senate would vote soon on legislation that would require the State Department to evaluate, at least once per year, whether Hong Kong had retained its autonomy.

The House of Representatives passed similar legislation on Tuesday, requiring certification that Hong Kong retained its autonomy from Beijing in order to keep receiving the special treatment that has allowed it to be a major financial center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019