New UN political mission begins work in Haiti

A new UN political mission began work in Haiti on Wednesday, following the end of 15 years of peacekeeping in the country.

During that period, the UN helped the Haitian authorities to build up the national police force, strengthen the judicial system and improve the protection of human rights.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, head of UN peacekeeping, explained why the situation in Haiti now requires a different approach from the international community.

"Today's problems in Haiti are political but they also have to do with the development and the humanitarian situation in that country, and this is exactly what the UN is aiming to do with the new Integrated Office ."

The new office, known by the French acronym BINUH, will work to strengthen political stability and good governance in Haiti through the support of inclusive national dialogue.