T'gana to strengthen Panchayati Raj system; provide funds to MPPs and ZPs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said the state government would take steps to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and provide funds to Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads along with Gram Panchayats, for their effective functioning. Rao expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of the 30-day action plan recently undertaken by the state government in villages to usher in cleanliness and sanitation.

He was interacting with a group of rural public representatives who met him here, according to an official release late on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said Zilla and Mandal Parishads would also be given funds with fixed responsibilities being assigned, like the Gram Panchayats.

A meeting of ZP Chairpersons, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members, and other rural public representatives would be held soon in Hyderabad in this regard. "He (Rao) said Rs 339 crore funds from the finance Commission are given to the village panchayats every month.

Funds for the MPPs and ZPs would also be released. The CM said his aim is to make every village an ideal village in the country," the release said.

